TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Takes $364,000 Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.88.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $178.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $216.47. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.