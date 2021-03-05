TD Securities Boosts Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Price Target to $22.00

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AEGXF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Aecon Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Aecon Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Aecon Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.44.

OTCMKTS:AEGXF opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

