TD Securities Lowers Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$165.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$255.00 to C$165.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KXS. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$252.00 to C$241.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

KXS stock traded down C$5.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$130.03. The company had a trading volume of 270,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,593. The firm has a market cap of C$3.52 billion and a PE ratio of 155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.84. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$86.53 and a 12 month high of C$224.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$176.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$186.66.

In related news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 18,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.45, for a total transaction of C$3,242,092.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,589,557.15. Also, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 9,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.45, for a total transaction of C$1,724,798.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,202,333.20.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

