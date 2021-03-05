TD Securities Raises Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Price Target to $24.00

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from $20.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 53.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WJXFF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wajax from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Wajax from $14.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Wajax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of WJXFF stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. Wajax has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.07.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

