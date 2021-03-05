Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €2.70 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.84 ($3.34).

Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.25 ($2.65) on Thursday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of €1.72 ($2.03) and a 1-year high of €2.91 ($3.42). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of €2.30.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

