Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) rose 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.99 and last traded at $19.95. Approximately 1,522,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,189,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TDS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 66.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 184.5% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 2,913.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

