Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 289.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436,714 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Tempur Sealy International worth $15,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 8.0% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 13.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Shares of TPX stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

In related news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,170.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 210,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $5,337,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,100 shares of company stock valued at $11,069,269 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.