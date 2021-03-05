Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $87.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tennant Company is a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing solutions that empower customers to achieve quality cleaning performance, significantly reduce their environmental impact and help create a cleaner, safer, healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces. Tennant’s global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant has manufacturing operations in Minneapolis, MN; Holland, MI; Louisville, KY; Chicago, IL; Uden, The Netherlands; São Paulo, Brazil; and Shanghai, China; and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 80 countries. “

Shares of NYSE:TNC traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.32. The stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,046. Tennant has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $79.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.04.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Tennant had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tennant will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

In other Tennant news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 9,889 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $692,230.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,338 shares in the company, valued at $11,153,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David W. Huml sold 492 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $34,090.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,019.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,757 shares of company stock worth $1,471,686. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Tennant by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

