TENT (TENT) Reaches One Day Volume of $419,052.00

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 5th. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TENT has a market cap of $4.04 million and $419,052.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.10 or 0.00462367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00068995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00076926 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00083106 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00050367 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.10 or 0.00466451 BTC.

About TENT

TENT’s total supply is 33,250,220 coins and its circulating supply is 33,173,128 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app.

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars.

