Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) is Barrett Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Barrett Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,530 shares during the quarter. Tetra Tech makes up 2.8% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Barrett Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Tetra Tech worth $53,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTEK traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.84. 3,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,754. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.23. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.61 and a 1 year high of $144.69.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.86%.

In related news, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $373,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total transaction of $912,269.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,288.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,803,821 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

