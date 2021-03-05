Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.97 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report sales of $3.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.06 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported sales of $4.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $16.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.45 billion to $16.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.31 billion to $17.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.48.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 444.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 68,147 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth $100,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth $162,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth $74,000. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.52. 10,805,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,750,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

