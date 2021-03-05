Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys 176 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.7% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,437,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 118,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,398,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 702,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,895,000 after acquiring an additional 195,368 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.60. 6,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,488. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.07. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $163.84.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.