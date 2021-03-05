Texas Yale Capital Corp. Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $4,950,000. Dohj LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 16,751 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter.

VO traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,357. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $224.85.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

