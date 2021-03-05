Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $19.43 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.3% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $19,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 202,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 48.8% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $3.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $300.51. 8,223,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,223,641. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $324.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.31. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $338.19.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

