Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,321. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.56. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $69.94.

