Texas Yale Capital Corp. Increases Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 136.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.71. 15,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,721. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $100.90 and a one year high of $186.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.80 and a 200 day moving average of $168.63.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

