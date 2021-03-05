Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 150.7% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 89,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 54,085 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 20,642 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 94,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,312,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 21,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $2,645,974.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,332,260.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,704,909 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.24. 16,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,763. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.05 and its 200 day moving average is $120.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.93 and a 1 year high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

