Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 1,504 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSBD. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares in the last quarter. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of GSBD traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.45. 704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,199. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 63.23 and a beta of 1.42. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

