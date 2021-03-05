TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) PT Raised to $37.00

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 185.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 1st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFF Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TFF Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $21.14.

In other news, Director Robert S. Mills sold 55,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,077,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn R. Mattes sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,100 shares of company stock worth $2,872,956. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFFP. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.