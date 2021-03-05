TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Short Interest Update

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 85.8% from the January 28th total of 554,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $20.36 on Friday. TFS Financial has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $22.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.87 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average is $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFS Financial will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 373.33%.

In other news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $228,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFSL. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in TFS Financial by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 862.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

