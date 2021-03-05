TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TFS Financial Corporation is a federally chartered stock holding company, conducts its activities through its wholly owned subsidiaries. The line of business of the Company is retail consumer banking, mortgage lending, deposit gathering and other financial services. The Company’s operating subsidiaries include Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland and Third Capital, Inc. Third Federal Savings and Loan Association offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, NOW accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. Third Capital engages in net lease transactions of commercial buildings; maintains investments in private equity funds; provides escrow and settlement services; and reinsures private mortgage insurance on residential mortgage loans. The company is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

TFSL opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87 and a beta of 0.47. TFS Financial has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 4.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TFS Financial will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 373.33%.

In related news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $228,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFSL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in TFS Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in TFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TFS Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after purchasing an additional 25,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in TFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

