TG Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $41.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $56.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.62.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $66,351,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $902,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 15,830 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

