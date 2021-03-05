Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on THLLY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of Thales stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.01. 9,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,810. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.17. Thales has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $20.65.

Thales Company Profile

