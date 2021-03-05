Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 109.6% from the January 28th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several research analysts have commented on THLLY shares. Barclays started coverage on Thales in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THLLY opened at $20.01 on Friday. Thales has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.17.

