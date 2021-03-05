The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $89,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.38, for a total value of $9,363,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,983 shares of company stock valued at $31,111,634. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAM. Guggenheim lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen downgraded The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $996.00 to $1,002.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,045.46.

SAM opened at $1,030.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,032.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $957.81. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.63 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $290.02 and a one year high of $1,236.57.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.