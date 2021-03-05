The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.74

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.74 and last traded at $57.88, with a volume of 16422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.44.

Several analysts have recently commented on CAKE shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Argus raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.35.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.66.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.