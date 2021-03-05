The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Trading Up 5.1%

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) was up 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.46 and last traded at $27.40. Approximately 2,581,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,503,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

Several research firms recently commented on CC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays downgraded The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. On average, research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $4,184,533.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,795,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in The Chemours by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 520,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after acquiring an additional 305,692 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in The Chemours by 3.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 673,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,077,000 after acquiring an additional 21,658 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in The Chemours by 35.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 492,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after acquiring an additional 129,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Chemours by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 393,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,034 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Chemours (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

