The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $11,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 64.9% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $192,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 48.3% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 24,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 594.7% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 139,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 119,296 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Shares of KO opened at $50.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $58.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day moving average is $50.66.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

