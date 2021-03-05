The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS.

NYSE COO traded up $16.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $388.17. 699,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,036. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $381.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $236.68 and a fifty-two week high of $401.92.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.14.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.