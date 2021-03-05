The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The Gap’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

NYSE GPS traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $27.05. 811,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,420,234. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.52. The Gap has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

Several analysts recently commented on GPS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of The Gap in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of The Gap in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of The Gap from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Gap in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.42.

In related news, CEO Nancy Green sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,939. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $153,206.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,187 shares in the company, valued at $733,148.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,296 shares of company stock worth $590,756. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

