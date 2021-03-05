The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of The Gap (NYSE:GPS) in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Gap from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Gap from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley decreased their price target on The Gap from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on The Gap from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Gap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Gap currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.95.

GPS stock opened at $25.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.52. The Gap has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Gap will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

In related news, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $83,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $153,206.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,187 shares in the company, valued at $733,148.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,296 shares of company stock worth $590,756 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in The Gap by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Gap by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 415,932 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of The Gap by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,379 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gap by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in The Gap by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 668,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,392,000 after buying an additional 288,059 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

