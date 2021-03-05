The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €76.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BAS. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.50 ($73.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €72.34 ($85.11).

Basf stock opened at €71.08 ($83.62) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion and a PE ratio of -33.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is €67.00 and its 200-day moving average is €59.09. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a fifty-two week high of €69.67 ($81.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

