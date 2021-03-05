The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €59.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BN. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €59.69 ($70.23).

EPA:BN opened at €56.14 ($66.05) on Tuesday. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.16.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

