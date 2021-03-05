The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €110.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Independent Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MorphoSys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €118.67 ($139.61).

Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at €82.34 ($96.87) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €93.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €96.51. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.76. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a fifty-two week high of €125.20 ($147.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.02.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

