The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

CWQXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castellum AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of CWQXF stock opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. Castellum AB has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $23.37.

Castellum AB (publ) Company Profile

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

