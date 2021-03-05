The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Stock Price Up 6.2%

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) shares rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.35 and last traded at $34.35. Approximately 112,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 53,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.35.

The company has a market cap of $896.84 million, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.63.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 7.42%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

The Gorman-Rupp Company Profile (NYSE:GRC)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

