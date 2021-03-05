The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,876 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $93,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THG. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $120.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.34. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $123.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

THG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

