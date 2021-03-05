The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 535.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,455,000 after buying an additional 1,307,591 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 172.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,412,000 after buying an additional 797,162 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 50.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,635,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,420,000 after buying an additional 550,580 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 398.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,267,000 after buying an additional 321,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 312.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 379,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,440,000 after buying an additional 287,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.60.

HSY opened at $146.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $160.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $377,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,808,652.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,906 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

