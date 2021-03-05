The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target Raised to $54.00

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $28.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on JYNT. Craig Hallum upped their price target on The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised The Joint from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on The Joint from $26.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on The Joint from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Joint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $44.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $625.25 million, a PE ratio of 164.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10. The Joint has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Joint will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Joint by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after purchasing an additional 28,478 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of The Joint by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 222,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Joint by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,652 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of The Joint by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 152,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Joint by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 147,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

