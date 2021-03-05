The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Lake Street Capital

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Joint from $33.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised The Joint from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $44.53 on Friday. The Joint has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $625.25 million, a P/E ratio of 164.93 and a beta of 1.27.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Joint will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Joint by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,313,000 after buying an additional 28,478 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in The Joint by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 222,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Joint by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,652 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in The Joint by 0.7% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 152,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in The Joint by 2.9% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 147,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

