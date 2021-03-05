The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $44.09. 229,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,614. The Joint has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.93 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Get The Joint alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JYNT. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $33.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of The Joint from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.