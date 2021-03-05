The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues Earnings Results

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

KR traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.43. 978,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,071,529. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average of $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Kroger has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 3,200 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $518,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KR. Telsey Advisory Group lowered The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.04.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

