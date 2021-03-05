The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the January 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. S. Muoio & CO. LLC grew its position in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,577 shares during the period. S. Muoio & CO. LLC owned about 1.24% of The LGL Group worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGL stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,296. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $13.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $64.84 million, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.88.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers XTAL, clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

