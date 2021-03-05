The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Announces Earnings Results

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.31), Fidelity Earnings reports. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%.

Shares of MCS traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,905. The firm has a market cap of $651.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.93. The Marcus has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.84.

Get The Marcus alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MCS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Barrington Research raised shares of The Marcus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 12,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $211,554.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,941.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.