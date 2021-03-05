The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The Michaels Companies’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MIK traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.78. The stock had a trading volume of 12,823,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,787,476. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 3.18. The Michaels Companies has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $22.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81.

MIK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

