The Middleby Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for The Middleby in a report issued on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Middleby in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CL King lowered shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Shares of The Middleby stock opened at $160.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.25 and its 200 day moving average is $120.09. The Middleby has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $166.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

