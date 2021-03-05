The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 241.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,474 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOS opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $33.23. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

