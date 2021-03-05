The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) PT Raised to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.36.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. The Mosaic has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $33.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Mosaic by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,519,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,197,000 after acquiring an additional 675,872 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Mosaic by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,483,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,206,000 after acquiring an additional 742,528 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,687,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in The Mosaic by 31.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,740,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,010 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in The Mosaic by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,081,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,905,000 after acquiring an additional 183,494 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

