The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Trading Down 6.1% After Insider Selling

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) shares were down 6.1% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $46.16 and last traded at $46.69. Approximately 545,117 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 383,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.70.

Specifically, major shareholder Fairholme Funds Inc sold 463,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $23,482,618.00. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The St. Joe alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.50 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from The St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth $17,162,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in The St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in The St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The St. Joe by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 53,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in The St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for The St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.