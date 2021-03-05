The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.36 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

TTC traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.91. 2,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.20 and its 200 day moving average is $89.77. The Toro has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $103.27.

In related news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $101,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total transaction of $103,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,061 shares of company stock worth $3,584,652 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Toro in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

